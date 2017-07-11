County mulls over school construction cost; commissioner resigning

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The county is moving ahead with the new elementary school on Split Log Road.

However, this decision did not stop the influx of questions on Monday about how Williamson County plans to move ahead on future schools.

“If the prices go through the roof, we may have to revisit that design,” County Commissioner Todd Kaestner said, during the County Commission meeting Monday.

The County Commission unanimously approved an extra $6 million expenditure on construction of the school. County officials said increases in labor and material costs have driven prices up for school construction in Middle Tennessee.

The school on Split Log Road is the fourth school build using a specific school design.

Kaestner told school officials he doesn’t think they need to be sold on one design.

Commissioner Brandon Ryan asked Dr. Mike Looney, superintendent of Williamson County schools, if there had been any thought of building larger schools.

“We have,” Looney responded.

“I mean even bigger schools,” Ryan said.

“We’re not at the place of building 2,000 student elementary schools,” Looney said.

In other news

County Commissioner, Matt Milligan announced Monday during the County Commission meeting he would be resigning from the commission because he is moving out of the district. Milligan currently lives in Spring Hill.

He will be moving to Brentwood to be closer to work, he said. The District 3 commissioner, who was elected in 2014, will serve until the end of August.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.