County now looking at idea of selling interest in convention center

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

After encountering resistance to an idea to sell Williamson Medical Center, the county is now exploring the option of selling its portion of the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott Convention Center to help pay for schools.

County Mayor Rogers Anderson now has authority to investigate how much the county’s portion of the center would be worth and approach the city of Franklin as the first potential buyer.

“It will be, ‘Are you interested in buying our half?’” Anderson said.

The county’s budget committee approved 3-0 Monday a resolution for potentially selling the convention center, which Williamson County owns half.

It will go before the full County Commission next Monday for a vote.

“This is in no way saying we’re going to sell it,” Anderson said.

Anderson said about 20 years ago, the county paid $6 million and the city of Franklin put in $6 million to develop the facility, which is connected to the hotel in Cool Springs.

The county just completed paying off the bond on the property this year, he said. So, Anderson said after the meeting that several commissioners were interested in the idea of selling it to help pay for the county’s school backlog of more than $500 million in capital projects.

The county had first talked about the idea last month about selling Williamson Medical Center. But, that was voted down in the County Commission.

Anderson hinted that this idea made more sense. He said when first constructed there was basically nothing in the area and it was used to help create a boom in Cool Springs east.

Now Cool Springs is a well-developed area with restaurants and hotels.

Anderson said he will see what Franklin says about the idea. If not, it would have to go to bid. If the Marriott hotel is not interested in buying, he said he was not sure what other third-party vendor would be susceptible to buying part of a convention center.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.