County publishing two budgets for public input

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The public will get to voice its opinion on two county budgets.

Williamson County Finance Director Nena Graham said Tuesday that the county will publish two different budgets in a paper of record this weekend – a proposed county budget and a proposed school budget. County Commissioners will vote on the budgets at the July Commission meeting after hearing from their constituents.

“It’s only happened a couple of times in the past,” Graham said.

The discrepancy comes from the school portion of the budget. The Williamson County School system has requested $143 million the 2017-2018 fiscal year, while the county has said it would fund $138 million – $5 million less than the requested.

Dr. Mike Looney, school superintendent, said two weeks ago the school system does not plan on cutting the budget and instead will ask the full commission to take a vote on the requested budget as is.

The county’s budget committee voted 4-1 a month ago for the school system to take out $5 million. County Commissioners have said it would take a property tax hike to fund the additional $5 million. Commissioners have also said there are not enough votes on the 24-person County Commission to approve a tax increase.

A public hearing on the budget is set for 5:30 p.m. June 13, Graham said. This gives the public the chance to weigh in on the two budgets.

Graham said the county is still looking for additional revenue to help offset the $5 million difference. But she said she doesn’t foresee being able to make up the difference.

“I don’t anticipate a large amount of revenue that we haven’t projected,” she said.

