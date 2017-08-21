County school board passes stricter athletics policy despite outcry for Brentwood coach

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Parents of athletes and former Brentwood High School track and field coach Gary Kinder commanded the public comment section of the Williamson County Schools Board meeting on Monday, condemning the county’s actions against former Athletic Director Ron Seigenthaler and former volunteer coach Guy Avery.

“I am a 10-time member of the United States track and field team, I have been a coach at the university of Virginia for four years and the University of New Mexico for four years, but the most important work I have ever done has been the last 18 years at Brentwood High with Coach Seigenthaler,” Kinder said.

According to Kinder, the sheer size of Brentwood’s track and field program, the largest in the state, should disprove claims that students are being mistreated or discouraged.

“The problem is we’re being told that kids have some idea or perception that they don’t want to come out and play because of a pay-to-play situation at hand,” Kinder said. “The problem that we see is that we had 211 students out for track and cross country that were all seeing a great opportunity for advancement in our sport at our school.”

Kinder also argues that the consistent success rate among the track and field athletes negates claims of favors.

“In this 18 years, we have seen nine state championships and been the runner-up seven additional times,” Kinder added. “…You don’t do that by doing favors for people.”

Kinder insisted that the policy would hinder the program and athletes’ success.

“My biggest problem is that any policy that does not support the great work done at Brentwood High is in fact the conflict of interest,” Kinder said.

Debbie Lee, a parent of student athletes, implored for the schools board to do a more thorough, fair investigation into the situation.

“There are just a lot of issues with athletics in Williamson County and I’m stuck right in the middle of it with my kids,” Lee said. “You guys did an internal investigation into a situation at Brentwood High School and then a parent came back behind and…there’s a lot of missing holes there.”

Lee added that she and other parents were entitled to the complete story, which she found was not included in the county’s report.

“There are still questions and we deserve answers to all of those questions as to how this investigation got to where it was without further information,” Lee said. “Where’s the original complaint? We need answers. It doesn’t end here. There’s got to be more to this.”

Lee also argued that it’s the county’s fault that parents and student’s feel the need to seek private training.

“The whole mess starts at that level,” Lee said. “Williamson County does not supply the funding, so parents and athletes are looking at outside sources to get the help they need.”

The board approved changes to policy 4.301, creating more specific guidelines for interscholastic sports teams and facilities usage, despite public remarks.