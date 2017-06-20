County school district and Franklin partner on upcoming middle school construction

By A.J. DUGGER III

The Williamson County School Board approved the Interlocal Agreement with the City of Franklin at the Monday night school board meeting.

The Interlocal Agreement states that WCS will fund 50% toward the construction of a new middle school on Henpeck Lane using a portion of their Adequate School Facilities tax revenue. The city will fund the other half. The City of Franklin is initiating the project by extending a sanitary sewer to the Henpeck Lane property, which is currently underdeveloped.

The estimated total cost for this project is $2.36 million.

“I’m very pleased with what the city has done,” Dr. Mike Looney, superintendent of Williamson County Schools, said. “Both sides agreed to pay 50% of the cost. For the benefit of the community I think this is the right thing to do.”

The school construction will run somewhat parallel to the sewer expansion, beginning during the later stages of the sewer project. Both projects are expected to be complete by 2020 at the latest.

Everything on Monday’s agenda was approved, including the allocation of $106,819.84 to improve Page High School’s practice football field. Cutting the district’s operating budget by $6 million, which prevents a property tax increase, was also approved.

However, Looney warned that the board should be more cautious of cuts in the future.

“We need to go into next year with our eyes open,” he said. “We need additional revenue. I would be doing you a disservice if I said we can do this another year. We can’t do this again. We have depleted our reserve fund. We need additional revenue to keep this business afloat.”

Also approved was the $360,000 for the sewer expansion which will run under Page Middle and High School.

As a reward, Gary Anderson, chairman of the Williamson County School Board, announced that there will be no July school board meeting.

“Everyone has worked hard. Enjoy July with your families,” Anderson said.

The next Williamson County School Board meeting will take place on August 21 at the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 7:41 pm.