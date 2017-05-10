County school system awaits budget cut verdict, Looney optimistic about outcome

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County School Superintendent, Dr. Mike Looney, said Wednesday he does not plan on cutting anything from the school budget.

He said that the school system is not currently looking to cut $5 million from its $143 million requested 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.

“We’re not prepared to cut $5 million,” he said.

Three weeks ago, the budget committee for the County Commission voted 4-1 that the school system needed to cut $5 million from the budget. The committee also approved the final total of $138 million.

Looney, though, contends the seven-member education committee unanimously approved the requested budget with no changes.

He said that means between the budget and education committees, eight county commissioners have no issues with the budget. In turn, the school system would need to get five more votes to approve the budget. He believes they can get those votes. It takes 13 votes to approve any measure brought before the 24-member County Commission.

County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Commission Dwight Jones could not be reached for comment Wednesday. However, three weeks ago they said they did not think the school could get 13 votes. Jones reiterated that a week later.

The mayor and commissioner said that in order to get the additional $5 million, it would require a property tax. They said they don’t think the commission has an appetite to raise taxes this year.

Looney said the school board and the school system will have to wait and see. “Our work is done,” Looney said. “Now it’s up the commission.”

He would not go so far as to say that the school system is lobbying the commission. He chose his words carefully, stating that the system is “informing” commissioners about the budget.

The school board is set to have a workshop at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Department of Education building, however, Looney said he does not think the budget will be discussed.

