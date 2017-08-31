County Schools still have 100 staff vacancies

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

As of Thursday, Williamson County Schools still had around 100 teaching assistant, transportation and support staff vacancies in the district, higher than the average this time of year.

The district’s immediate needs are: transportation, food service, teaching assistants and school-age child care.

According to WCS Recruiter David Harries, the amount of vacancies are consistent throughout the county but still higher than most years.

“It’s a little higher than normal. There are several reasons behind it,” Harries said. “[The] majority is such a low unemployment rate in the county and the growth of the school district.”

Even with the support staff vacancies, the district is better staffed than at the end of summer when they were still seeking certified teachers.

Job listings for WCS can be found here: https://selfservice.wcs.edu/apply/employmentopportunities/default.aspx