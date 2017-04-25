County to grant online permits beginning Monday

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County will begin taking building permit applications and fees online beginning Monday.

County Engineer Floyd Heflin said besides online permitting there will also be kiosks set up at the Williamson County Community Development office.

“The goal is to have every applicant submit electronically,” he said.

Online permitting has been a goal for awhile, he said. At one point, the county tried to move forward with the project but hit some snags, he said. But, county officials found the right software that was also an affordable price.

Heflin said the cost of the subscription to the software service comes out at $20,000 a year.

The city of Franklin already uses the same software, manufactured by IDT Plans. Heflin said the county’s community development department has already placed the majority of its applications online. Only a handful aren’t on yet, he said.

He said the software is expandable and could be used by other county departments. No talks have taken place about that, he said.

“I don’t know if it would incur additional fees,” he said.

One thing good about the program is it will streamline the process and officials will be able to monitor and track the permits more efficiently. It will also free up staff for other work.

“We’ll be able to have more efficient use of our time,” Heflin said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@springhillhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.