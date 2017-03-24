County’s new Performing Arts Center to open Mar. 30

The new Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park will stage its first show next week, following a makeover of Coverdale Hall, a 1905 building that served as a library and gymnasium for the old Battle Ground Academy.

The Performing Arts Center’s first event will be a 7 p.m.performance March 30 of “Peter Pan” by Off the Square Theatre Company. A second performance of Peter Pan is at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 30, and performances are at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, with the Thursday through Saturday schedule repeating April 6-8. To purchase tickets, go to www.offthesquarefranklin.com.

The Performing Arts Center is located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin, on the Academy Park campus, immediately behind the new Williamson County Enrichment Center and Renaissance High School. The Performing Arts Center is a versatile public theatre facility, featuring up to 300 seats for performances.

Along with auditions, rehearsals and performances, other anticipated uses include songwriter’s nights, art exhibits, choral groups, concerts, recitals, talent showcases, summer camps and school group performances. The facility is available for public use and rental. For more information on rental arrangements, please call Performing Arts Director, Ed James at (615) 786-0186, ext. 2515.

Battle Ground Academy left the site for its new campus in 1996.

For information about other upcoming events at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, call the box office line at (615) 786-0186, ext. 2518.