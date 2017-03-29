Countywide events focus on preventing teen suicide

Efforts to raise awareness of, and work against teen suicide will come to Centennial High School this weekend with the presentation of “More Than Sad” on Thursday night and the second “Out of the Darkness Campus Walk” on Saturday morning.

Both events are free and open to, and intended for, the entire community.

“More Than Sad” is produced by The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Break Thru films. The 25-minute film is intended for parents of teens and honestly addresses depression and mental health issues in teenagers, including the warning signs of suicide and the steps parents can take to get help for at-risk children. The film will be presented at 7 p.m. in Centennial’s library, at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Michelle Bauer, Tennessee State Suicide Prevention Program Manager at The Army National and a board member of the Middle-TN Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be the presenter at the film, and will offer time for questions and answers.

Beginning at 10 a.m. at Centennial, more than 300 walkers from middle and high schools throughout Williamson County are expected to participate in the second Out of the Darkness Campus Walk.

This fundraising walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s local and national programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual rate of suicide 20 percent by 2025.

“We walk to support those who suffer from mental health conditions and raise the money for research and prevention programs that will save lives,” said Kathryn Squires, co-chair for the Centennial High School Campus Walk.

Speakers at the Williamson County Out of the Darkness Walk will include Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Franklin Chief of Police Deb Faulkner, as well as hear two speakers who will share their struggles with depression and anxiety and a suicide attempt.

There will be a short performance by a group from The Theater Bug, and a bake sale during registration beginning at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.

“Suicide is a serious problem, but it’s a problem we can solve,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia said in a press release announcing the events. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight the science is only going to get better, our culture will get smarter about mental health, and we’ll be able to save more people from dying from depression and other mental health conditions.”

Local Campus Walk sponsors include Williamson Medical Center, The Law Offices of Ben M. Rose, Full Service Insurance, Fifth Third Bank, Franklin Vineyard Church, Remax Elite, Marco’s Pizza, Cool Springs Family Medicine, Keller Williams Franklin, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Firstlight Arts Academy, Crown Jewelry and Gifts, Timmons Properties, Gateway Mortgage Group, and 12-Point SignWorks.

Opportunities to support are still available by contacting Middletn@afsp.org for more information.