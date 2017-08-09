Couple launches new realty company in Cool Springs

Real estate brokers Randy and Kimberlee (Kim) Bacik recently founded NextHome Music City Realty, aimed at serving home buyers, sellers, renters and experienced investors in the Tennessee counties of Williamson, Rutherford and Maury, including the Franklin/Cool Springs, Murfreesboro, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Thompson Station and Nolensville.

Located just off Mallory Lane, at 1804 Williamson Court, Suite 102 in Brentwood, the company’s knowledgeable professionals strive to deliver outstanding customer experiences throughout each real estate transaction.

NextHome Music City Realty plans to offer individualized concierge service that focuses squarely on delivering stellar results. For buyers and renters, that includes customized services to help them find home options within their price range and desired location and assist them with every aspect of the home-buying or rental process. For sellers, it’s walking clients through the listing process, creating a customized marketing package, sharing comparative market analysis of property values, traversing the closing process, and navigating economic factors.

Randy and Kim Bacik have successfully owned and managed multiple real estate companies during the past 27 years.

“As full-time, professional real estate agents, Kim and I pride ourselves on offering superior personal service before, during and after every transaction. Knowledge, commitment, honesty, expertise and professionalism are the cornerstones of our business, and at NextHome Music City Realty we take each of these aspects very seriously,” Randy Bacik said.

“We see buying or selling a home as a very personal experience, and we enjoy getting to know clients personally in order to help them achieve the best possible outcome,” Kim Bacik said.

To learn more, please visit www. nexthomemusiccityrealty.com or call 615-610-7111.