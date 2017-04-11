Court says not following doctor’s orders voided death benefit

The Tennessee Supreme Court announced this week that the family of a Fairview carpenter who died following treatment for injuries in a car wreck was not eligible for workers compensation death benefits because his death was not “a direct and natural consequence of his original compensable injury from a motor vehicle accident.”

The opinion overturned a Williamson County Chancery Court’s finding that compensation was due.

According to the Supreme Court opinion, Charles Kilburn was a trim carpenter when he sustained injuries to his neck and lower back in a motor vehicle accident during the course of his employment. He received neck surgery and was prescribed pain medication for his lower back pain. Kilburn’s death a little over a year later was due to acute oxycodone toxicity with contributing causes of hypertension, tobacco use, and alcohol use.

A doctor who treated Kilburn after the crash recommended back surgery, but Mr. Kilburn’s insurance company denied coverage for the surgery due to a peer review by three physicians who disagreed with the doctor’s findings. The insurance company also denied the doctor’s recommendation for epidural steroid injections. The doctor then referred Kilburn to a pain management clinic and wrote a letter to the insurance company asserting that Kilburn’s pain was debilitating enough to prevent him from returning to work.

Following Mr. Kilburn’s death, his surviving spouse sought workers’ compensation death benefits asserting that his death was a direct and natural consequence of his original injuries, and the trial court agreed. The employer’s appeal was initially referred to a Special Workers’ Compensation Appeals Panel, but the Tennessee Supreme Court later transferred the case to the full court for review.

In an analysis that was limited to the testimony presented in this case, the Court concluded that Mr. Kilburn’s overconsumption of his medication and use of alcohol while taking his medication in contravention of his physician’s instructions was an independent intervening cause, which rendered his death non-compensable.

The Court explained that normally all the medical consequences that flow from an original compensable injury are compensable but that a subsequent injury is not compensable if it is the result of an independent intervening cause, such as the employee’s own conduct. The Court noted that an independent intervening cause can be reckless or intentional misconduct or negligence. The independent intervening cause in this case was due to the employee’s own conduct in refusing to take his medication in accordance with his physician’s instructions.

To read the Court’s unanimous opinion in Judy Kilburn v. Granite State Insurance Company, et al., authored by Justice Roger A. Page, go to the opinions section of TNCourts.gov.