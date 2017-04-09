Brentwood’s Couture for a Cause to host benefit for End Slavery TN Monday night

Brentwood’s non-profit resale shop, Couture for a Cause, is hosting a special event tonight to benefit End Slavery TN.

End Slavery TN is an organization whose mission it is “to promote healing of human trafficking survivors and strategically confront slavery” in Tennessee.

The “Shop & Sip” event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will feature food and drinks as well as products from Branded Collective Jewelry and Thistle Farms. Door prizes will also be supplied by several local businesses, including Bliss Yarns, Maxi B. Home and American Jewelry Company.

Proceeds from the event will benefit End Slavery TN.

Although the subject of human trafficking can seem foreign to many living in the relative safety of Tennessee, it is a crime that exists just under the surface throughout the United States.

For instance, End Slavery TN’s website states that 18,000 to 20,000 people are trafficked across the United States’s borders annually. Furthermore, the site states that 83 percent of victims in sex-trafficking incidents were found to be U.S. citizens.

The subject recently made the news in Williamson County after a man was charged with trafficking a teenage girl at a hotel in Brentwood. That charge was believed to be the first of its kind in Williamson County. However, a 2011 study cited on End Slavery TN’s site found that there were over 200 cases of sex trafficking reported in Davidson County that year.

Couture for a Cause is a non-profit consignment shop in Brentwood that was founded to provide a stream of revenue to local charities.

“Couture for a Cause accepts donations of never or gently worn ladies couture which when resold benefit the charity of the donor’s choice,” according to the store’s Facebook page. “The donor receives a tax deductible gift receipt and their favorite nonprofit receives half of the sale.”

Couture for a Cause is located at 127 Franklin Road in Brentwood.