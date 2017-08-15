Couture for a Cause boutique to close its doors

Photo: From left, Nancy Higgins, Patricia Apple and Angela Grant inside Couture for a Cause on Tuesday afternoon. Behind them on the wall is emblazoned what Apple calls the store’s mantra: “We cannot do all the good the world needs, but the world needs all the good we can do.”

By LANDON WOODROOF

After more than four years of mingling fashion and philanthropy, the non-profit clothing store, Couture for a Cause, will close its doors on Sept. 17.

The rising cost of rent, competition from online retail and life obligations pushed Couture for a Cause founder Patricia Apple to close the unique store she created from a simple idea of repurposing and giving back.

Unlike a regular consignment store where donors receive back a portion of each sale, at Couture for a Cause proceeds from each sale go to a charity of the donor’s choice.

During its existence, the store has contributed nearly $140,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations like End Slavery Tennessee, Bridges Domestic Violence Shelter, The Next Door, Agape Animal Rescue and the After Breast Cancer Program of the YMCA, among many others, according to a letter informing customers of the store’s closure.

The store is currently having a closeout sale, with all items over $7 marked 25 percent off. Chandeliers and other fixtures are also for sale.

“I could never adequately express how grateful I am for you and to you for all of your love, care, prayers and support throughout this journey,” Apple wrote in the note for customers. “The past four years have been amazing. It has been an over-the-top blessing, and an example of God’s mercy and grace that He would allow me to serve area nonprofits along with enjoying so many wonderful times with friends like you.”

In a conversation at the store on Tuesday, Apple said the idea for Couture for a Cause came to her five years ago. She was wondering what to do both with a lot of nice clothes she had amassed over the years and with clothes left behind after both of her parents passed away.

“Sometimes you have high-end things and you want to make sure they go to their highest and best use,” she said.

She had a lot of experience serving in various capacities at non-profits and had noticed how pervasive the focus on fundraising was among people of all different positions.

Apple said God gave her a vision for a way of combining her present dilemma and her past experience.

“The next day I started working on it,” she said, and Couture for a Cause was born in June 2013.

Apple formed a lot of good memories and friendships since then. There are the regular customers who she has enjoyed catching up with, but also the people who come in for meaningful, special occasions.

“Of course, brides are always fun,” she said. “I walked in one day, and everybody was crying, and I thought, ‘Oh, what has happened?’ but they were tears of joy, and they had me crying.”

Angela Grant has worked at Couture for a Cause for about a year. Like Apple, she has a lot of fond memories of the store. She has especially loved helping women find the right dress or the right shoes, but, really, it is more than that.

“When you look good, you feel good,” she said. “It’s good to make people feel good and then know that they’re doing something good for various causes.”

That knowledge leads people at the store to enjoy “guilt-free” shopping, Grant said.

Nancy Higgins shares Grant’s view of working at Couture for a Cause.

“The fact that proceeds go to the different [charities] makes you feel really good about your job,” she said.

Couture for a Cause held a special event Monday night to kick off its closeout sale.

“It was really a thank you and appreciation to give our donors and our volunteers and loyal customers an opportunity to shop with the deep discounts before everyone else,” Apple said.

The store is closing for a number of reasons.

“It’s become more challenging to make ends meet with the growth of online and the growth of our lease,” Apple said, referring to competition from online retailers and rising rent costs that have accompanied more development in Brentwood.

There are also more personal reasons, though, as well. Foremost among them, Apple has two grandchildren under the age of one. She looks forward to spending more time with them.

She is open to someone else stepping in and continuing Couture for a Cause’s mission, but so far that has not happened.

“This model could definitely continue to grow if another individual or organization would keep it going for the community, but for now, I must forge ahead into a new phase of my life, which includes two new beautiful, grandbabies,” Apple wrote in a news release.

Couture for a Cause will continue to accept donations through Sept. 2. Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Check Couture for a Cause’s Facebook page to keep on top of any special events or different hours that could take place before the store closes on Sept. 17. So far, Apple does not know what is going to move into the space the store is vacating.

The store is located at 127 Franklin Road in the Brentwood House shopping center.