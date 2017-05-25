STATE ROUNDUP: CPA baseball reaches finals; Brentwood softball eliminated; BHS, Page tennis individuals advance

BASEBALL
Class AA Semifinals (at Smyrna)
Christ Presbyterian Academy 8 vs. Covington 4 (Game 1)
Christ Presbyterian Academy 5 vs. Covington 1 (Game 2)
CPA’s baseball team clinched its third straight Class AA state championship berth with 8-4 and 5-1 victories against Covington Thursday.
CPA’s Cooper Reynolds recorded two hits and two RBI in Game 2, while Seth Townsend and Kane Patterson posted one RBI apiece.
The Lions will battle Christian Academy of Knoxville for the championship at 2 p.m. Friday at MTSU.
SOFTBALL
Class AAA Elimination Round (at Murfreesboro Starplex)
Brentwood 3 vs. Coffee County 6
Brentwood’s softball season closed with a 5-3 loss against Coffee County Thursday.
Annie Bruns posted two RBI in the defeat, while Ansley Casillas and Hannah Koenig had two hits apiece.
Brentwood finished with a 30-10-2 record and the District 11-AAA and Region 6-AAA titles.
BOYS TENNIS
Class AAA Singles
Sam Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Thomas Loaiza (Hardin Valley) 0 – Quarterfinals
Sam Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Michael Mercante (Wilson Central) 0 – Semifinals
Class AAA Doubles
Andrew Fitt/Hayes Canupp (Ravenwood) 1 vs. Ben Betzler/Chadwick Daughtery (Siegel) 2 – Quarterfinals
Class A-AA Singles
David Skrabut (Page) 2 vs. Roger Trombley (Signal Mountain) 0 – Quarterfinals
David Skrabut (Page) 2 vs. Daniel Cox (Red Bank) 0 — Semifinals
GIRLS TENNIS
Class AAA Singles
Somer Henry (Brentwood) 2 vs. Lydia Jones (Munford) 0 – Quarterfinals
Somer Henry (Brentwood) 2 vs. Julia Adams (Bearden) 1 – Semifinals
Class AAA Doubles
Evelyn Calhoun/Georgia Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Marlaina and Makenna Peterson (Volunteer) 0 – Quarterfinals
Evelyn Calhoun/Georgia Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Kelli Hurt/Grace Steely (Powell) 0 – Semifinals
Class A-AA Singles
Sarah Brackin (Page) 2 vs. Addie Henry (Chatt. Christian) 0 – Quarterfinals
Sarah Brackin (Page) 2 vs. Nellina Wooten (Obion Co.) 0 – Semifinals
Division II-A Doubles
Clara Wempe/Reagan DeSoto (BGA) 2 vs. Stanly/Parrish (ECS) 0 – Quarterfinals
Clara Wempe/Reagan DeSoto (BGA) 0 vs. Dagotto/Ross 2 – Semifinals
Division II-AA Singles
Lauren Trammell (BA) 0 vs. Maddox Bandy (GPS) 2