STATE ROUNDUP: CPA baseball reaches finals; Brentwood softball eliminated; BHS, Page tennis individuals advance

BASEBALL

Class AA Semifinals (at Smyrna)

Christ Presbyterian Academy 8 vs. Covington 4 (Game 1)

Christ Presbyterian Academy 5 vs. Covington 1 (Game 2)

CPA’s baseball team clinched its third straight Class AA state championship berth with 8-4 and 5-1 victories against Covington Thursday.

CPA’s Cooper Reynolds recorded two hits and two RBI in Game 2, while Seth Townsend and Kane Patterson posted one RBI apiece.

The Lions will battle Christian Academy of Knoxville for the championship at 2 p.m. Friday at MTSU.

SOFTBALL

Class AAA Elimination Round (at Murfreesboro Starplex)

Brentwood 3 vs. Coffee County 6

Brentwood’s softball season closed with a 5-3 loss against Coffee County Thursday.

Annie Bruns posted two RBI in the defeat, while Ansley Casillas and Hannah Koenig had two hits apiece.

Brentwood finished with a 30-10-2 record and the District 11-AAA and Region 6-AAA titles.

BOYS TENNIS

Class AAA Singles

Sam Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Thomas Loaiza (Hardin Valley) 0 – Quarterfinals

Sam Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Michael Mercante (Wilson Central) 0 – Semifinals

Class AAA Doubles

Andrew Fitt/Hayes Canupp (Ravenwood) 1 vs. Ben Betzler/Chadwick Daughtery (Siegel) 2 – Quarterfinals

Class A-AA Singles

David Skrabut (Page) 2 vs. Roger Trombley (Signal Mountain) 0 – Quarterfinals

David Skrabut (Page) 2 vs. Daniel Cox (Red Bank) 0 — Semifinals

GIRLS TENNIS

Class AAA Singles

Somer Henry (Brentwood) 2 vs. Lydia Jones (Munford) 0 – Quarterfinals

Somer Henry (Brentwood) 2 vs. Julia Adams (Bearden) 1 – Semifinals

Class AAA Doubles

Evelyn Calhoun/Georgia Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Marlaina and Makenna Peterson (Volunteer) 0 – Quarterfinals

Evelyn Calhoun/Georgia Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Kelli Hurt/Grace Steely (Powell) 0 – Semifinals

Class A-AA Singles

Sarah Brackin (Page) 2 vs. Addie Henry (Chatt. Christian) 0 – Quarterfinals

Sarah Brackin (Page) 2 vs. Nellina Wooten (Obion Co.) 0 – Semifinals

Division II-A Doubles

Clara Wempe/Reagan DeSoto (BGA) 2 vs. Stanly/Parrish (ECS) 0 – Quarterfinals

Clara Wempe/Reagan DeSoto (BGA) 0 vs. Dagotto/Ross 2 – Semifinals

Division II-AA Singles

Lauren Trammell (BA) 0 vs. Maddox Bandy (GPS) 2