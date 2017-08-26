CPA edges Ensworth in overtime

Christ Presbyterian Academy took down Ensworth 21-20 in overtime Friday.

Quarterback Ryan Eledge’s 5-yard touchdown pass to McNeill Stout tied the game at 20, and Sebastian Stubblefield’s PAT pushed the Lions ahead for the road win.

Ensworth quarterback Cole Kennon hit Taye Kinnard for a 21-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead with two minutes to play in the first quarter.

CPA running back Kane Patterson evened the score with an 8-yard touchdown run a minute into the second frame.

Patterson added another 8-yard touchdown run for a 7-point advantage with seven minutes to play in the half.

Ensworth tied the game three minutes later with a 43-yard touchdown strike from Kennon to Jaylon King.

CPA improves to 2-0 with the victory, while Ensworth falls to 1-1 on the year.