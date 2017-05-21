CPA, Franklin, Page soccer advance to state tournament

The Christ Presbyterian Academy, Franklin and Page soccer teams advanced to this week’s TSSAA Spring Fling with victories on Saturday.

SOCCER

Clarksville 1 at Franklin 3 (Class AAA Sectional)

Franklin advanced to the Class AAA state tournament with a 3-1 win against Clarksville Saturday.

Logan Brady scored two goals and JMac Day scored one in the victory.

Franklin will take on Cookeville in the first round of the state tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.

Page 2 at White House 0 (Class A-AA Sectional)

Miguel Villanueva and Nick Burns scored one goal apiece to send Page to the Class A/AA state tournament with a 2-0 win at White House Saturday.

Page will take on Jackson North Side in the first round of the tournament at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.

Hume Fogg 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 2 (Class A-AA Sectional)

CPA reached the Class A-AA state tournament with a 2-0 win against Hume Fogg Saturday.

CPA will take on Murfreesboro Central in a first-round matchup at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.