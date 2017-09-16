CPA powers through BGA

By MICHAEL CURTIS | Photos by KINDELL BUCHANAN

With three different players accumulating over 100 rushing yards, the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions cruised to a 44-14 victory over the Battle Ground Academy Wildcats on Friday.

“Our seniors played well tonight,” CPA head coach Ingle Martin said. “They’ve done a good job leading in practice all week. We’ll take it. It’s a big win because it was a region game and we’ll continue to get better as the season goes on.”

BGA struck first on an 8-yard touchdown reception by Briston Bennett from Drew Martin. Martin finished with a touchdown and 260 passing yards.

CPA took over the game from that point on.

Quarterback Ryan Eledge put the Lions on the board with a 16-yard pass to Bryce McCormick. Eledge finished with 105 passing yards and a touchdown.

With 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter, CPA running back Kane Patterson broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run and a 14-7 lead.

“We really played a physical game tonight,” Patterson said. “I thought our offensive line dominated up front and we played with a lot of enthusiasm. Everyone was just excited tonight and kept it rolling.”

Sebastian Stubblefield connected on a 31-yard field goal to extend the advantage to 17-7.

Patterson found the end zone later that quarter on a 29-yard touchdown run. He finished with 183 yards on the ground.

BGA scored its final touchdown in the third quarter on a 9-yard run by Martin. CPA’s Eledge kept the ball for himself, as well, for a 21-yard touchdown to push the score to 31-14.

The lead grew significantly in the final frame, as running back Chase Huseman scored twice for the Lions.

His first touchdown was a 2-yard run and his second was a 6-yard run.

He closed with 117 rushing yards, while Sam West had 106 yards on the ground.

BGA receiver Ollie Reese had five catches for 73 yards, while Bennett had four catches for 64 yards.

CPA stays home next week to take on Hillsboro, while BGA battles Evangelical Christian.