CPA, Ravenwood soccer players named all-state

A pair of Christ Presbyterian Academy soccer players and one Ravenwood standout were named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Ravenwood midfielder Blake Sams was selected to the Class AAA squad, while CPA goalkeeper Garrett Beam and midfielder Owen Keck were chosen to the Class A/AA team.

2017 Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Soccer Teams

Class AAA

GK: Jakob Hurst, Oakland, Sr.

GK: Kevin Hale, Collierville, Sr.

F: Eric Izegurre, Germantown Houston, Sr.

F: Austin Bihlmeyer, Farragut, Sr.

F: Tommy Marino, Cleveland, Sr.

F: Tyler Jessen, Station Camp, So.

MF: Blake Sams, Ravenwood, Sr.

MF: Collin Scott, Germantown Houston, Sr.

MF: Sebastian Musicante, Germantown Houston, Sr.

D: Joseph Malloy, Franklin, Sr.

D: Matthew Hulihan, Maryville, Sr.

D: Ben Reid, Coffee County, Jr.

Class A/AA

GK: Garrett Beam, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.

GK: Quinten Mitchel, Greeneville, Jr.

F: Michael Jones, Grace Christian, Sr.

F: Rodrigo Atilano, Jackson North Side, Jr.

F: J.P. Vital, Greeneville, So.*

F: Nathan Djona, Spring Hill, Sr.

MF: Matt Zaczyk, CAK, Sr.*

MF: Ben Smith, Alcoa, Sr.

MF: Luis Sanchez, Central Magnet, Sr.

MF: Owen Keck, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.

D: Riley Alexander, Greeneville, Sr.

D: Marshall Davis, Jackson Christian, Sr.

Division II

GK: Dean Cheevers, Montgomery Bell Academy, Sr.

GK: Mats Pokela, Baylor School

F: Cole Cannon, Christian Brothers, Sr.

F: Gabriel Castro, Lausanne Collegiate, Jr.*

F: Drew Viscomi, The McCallie School*

F: Jacob Cook, Knox Webb, Sr.

MF: Ellis Moore, Montgomery Bell Academy, Sr.

MF: John Armbruster, Father Ryan, Sr.

D: Jonah Bryan, The McCallie School*

MF: Jack Edwards, University School of Jackson, Jr.

D: Trey Thomas, Memphis University School, Jr.

D: Henry Sanders, Battle Ground Academy, Sr.