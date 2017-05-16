CPA soccer ousts Fairview in OT to reach region finals

SOCCER

Region 6-A/AA Semifinal

Fairview 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 1 (Overtime)

Harrison Rody’s goal on a free kick in the 104th minute lifted CPA to a 1-0 win against Fairview in a Region 6-A/AA semifinal Tuesday.

The Lions will host Page for the region championship Thursday.

Page 3 at Grace Christian Academy 2

Andrew Metkler, Austin Cook and Nick Burns found the back of the net for Page in Tuesday’s 3-2 Region 6-A/AA semifinal win at GCA.

Kaden Nordoff scored both goals for GCA.

Page will visit CPA for the region championship Thursday.