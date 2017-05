MURFREESBORO — Christ Presbyterian Academy advanced to its fifth straight Class A-AA state semifinal with a 2-0 win against Murfreesboro Central Tuesday.

Andrew Howard scored the first goal in the 5th minute, while John Michael Ritchie found the back of the net in the 46th minute.

CPA outshot Murfreesboro Central 18-10, and Lions goalkeeper Garrett Beam registered four saves.

The Lions will take on Greeneville at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.