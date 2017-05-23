CPA’s Charles leads A-AA decathlon after Day 1; Three Bruins in top 4 of Class AAA

By CHIP CIRILLO

MURFREESBORO – Ryan Charles is halfway there to bringing another decathlon title to Christ Presbyterian Academy.

The top-seeded junior compiled 2,794 points through five of 10 events in Class A-AA at Middle Tennessee State’s Hayes Stadium on Monday.

That gives him a 147-point lead over Alcoa junior Hunter Marsh entering Tuesday’s final round.

William Stout, now a decathlete at Wofford, won the past two championships during his junior and senior years at CPA.

“I feel pretty good about tomorrow because I do have a little bit of a lead,” Charles said. “I’ll definitely need a good high jump and then just hope that I get a better 1,500 time.”

Charles’ older brother, Christopher, took second in the decathlon during his senior year at CPA in 2013 before moving on to Army.

Charles tied Marsh for first in the pole vault as they both cleared 12 feet.

“(Christopher) was also a really good pole vaulter,” Ryan said. “I PR’d (personal record) in the 100 and triple jump, so that definitely makes me feel better about tomorrow because some of my worst events are tomorrow.”

Lions coach Bo Knox attributed CPA’s decathlon success to hard work and training.

“(Christopher and William) both put in work on the side,” Knox said. “To be a decathlete, you have to be a hard-working, driven individual who’s willing to put in a lot of hours to learn the technical pieces, but also be in the right shape to compete because it’s a slog. I think (Ryan) has that.”

Brentwood freshman Jett Kinder is second in AAA after posting 3,078 points, putting him 81 behind Memphis Central senior Rashad Haynes.

Kinder won the pole vault (14-6) and the triple jump (44-9). He took second in the discus (112-2).

“Tomorrow is my better day so I hope so,” Kinder said of his chances for passing Haynes for the title. “High jump, long jump and shot put are my best three. Today I ran a great 100, I PR’d. I had a great triple jump, I PR’d. I tied my PR in the pole vault. It was a great day.”

Kinder’s father, Gary, a U.S. decathlete at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and a Brentwood assistant coach, gave his son some advice for Tuesday.

“Don’t die after today, but give it your all,” Jett said.

Brentwood junior Kyle Costner is third with 3,026 points and junior teammate Garrett Lee is fourth with 2,957.

“They expect to perform to their training and that’s what you saw today,” Brentwood coach Ronnie Seigenthaler said. “it’s Day 1 and you’re in two, three and (four). Great place to be.”

Brentwood Academy’s Thomas Ozburn is fifth in Division II with 2,799 points, putting the senior 476 behind first-round leader Hakim McMorris of McCallie.

BA’s Shane Farrow is seventh with 2,479 and teammate Knox Perry is 11th with 2,327.