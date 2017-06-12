Crescent calls mixed-use development the capstone its of Cool Springs work

Crescent Communities, which began putting its imprint on Cool Springs in the 1990s years of booming office development, this week announced details of a mixed-use project called Bigby.

The development will feature 350,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, 330 luxury apartments, 15 townhomes and a 200-room hotel on the northeast corner of East McEwen Drive and Carothers Parkway, on a sloping, wooded lot of about 12 acres near Venue Cool Springs and Cadence Cool Springs apartments, also Crescent developments.

And while it will be what a press release called “the culmination of nearly two decades of placemaking by the developer” in Cool Springs, the Charlotte, N.C. company is still at work elsewhere in Middle Tennessee, including at the Lockwood Glen subdivision in south Franklin, at Crescent Music Row in Nashville, and in multi-family, single-family and mixed use developments in progress in Bellevue.

“For the last two years, we’ve listened closely to what the City of Franklin wants for its future through direct dialog with residents, businesses and elected officials that further culminated in the creation and adoption of the Envision Franklin long-range vision plan,” said Brian Leary, president of Crescent Communities’ Commercial/Mixed-Use (CMU) business. “Concurrently, we’ve been hearing from the market that walkable, mixed-use and amenity-laden destinations are what they need and where they are going to best retain and recruit the talent they need to succeed. We believe Bigby is the deliberate answer to both.”

Bigby, which is named for the Bigby-Cannon stratified limestone deposit in the area, will be developed across from the now-stalled Ovation mixed-use development on the southeast corner of the intersection, and across Carothers Parkway from Franklin Park, a development led by Pat Emery, who in the late 1990s was in charge of local operations for the company then known at Crescent Resources.

Crescent was involved in the development of property at Carothers and Cool Springs Boulevard where the Embassy Suites hotel and several office buildings now stand, and of the One and Two Greenway Center buildings on Innovation Way, where Jackson National Life has its headquarters.

The company’s various Cool Springs developments will be linked together with trails and sidewalks and once complete will total approximately 1.8 million sq. ft. of office and retail space, 200 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 apartments and town homes.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to be a part of Bigby because one of the central tenets is to blend the built environment with the natural landscape in a way that will resonate with people,” said Richie Jones, a partner at landscape architecture firm Hodgson Douglas. “We share a common goal of creating a place to live, work and play that seamlessly meshes the built with natural.”

The company says Bigby is conceived at the pedestrian scale to be “an alternative to the legacy single-use office buildings and corporate business parks so prevalent in Cool Springs and throughout suburban America.”

“I have been fortunate to be a part of the fabric of this community and watch this Cool Springs market evolve into what it is today,” said Jason Holwerda, vice president and Nashville market leader for Foundry Commercial. “This is the next step in that evolution. Crescent has taken the time to listen to the community, employers, families and guests of Franklin and came up with a project that will transform the way Cool Springs thinks about a mixed-use environment.”