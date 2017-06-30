Crew from America’s Got Talent to shoot segment in Franklin

A crew from the NBC television show America’s Got Talent will be in Franklin on Saturday afternoon shooting a segment about season 12 contestant Chase Goehrings.

Goehrings is a singer-songwriter from Nolensville who got his start performing on the iconic red bench outside of Yarrow Acres in Franklin, a gift shop owned by Sheri Gramer.

The TV crew wants to document Goehrings’ back story.

Goehrings is currently competing on the 12th season of America’s Got Talent and wowed the judges with his original song, “Hurt.”