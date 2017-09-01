CRIME REPORT: Scammer thwarted by Brentwood couple, several thefts

A Brentwood couple came close to being the victims of a jury duty phone scam this past week, according to the latest crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department.

The crime report also lists several thefts that recently occurred in the area.

The so-called jury duty phone scam, which has plagued Brentwood for years, went like this, Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh said:

A victim received a phone call from someone claiming to work for Williamson County. The scammer told the victim that she had missed jury duty and would have to pay $1,000 in order to avoid arrest.

In this case, the victim and her husband went so far as to purchase prepaid debit cards per the scammer’s instruction. After this, though, the husband talked to the scammer over the phone and realized what was going on. The couple did not actually give the scammer the numbers from the prepaid debit cards and so no money was exchanged.

Walsh cautioned Brentwood residents about how to recognize the hallmarks of such scams.

“No legitimate law enforcement agency will ever call and demand payment in lieu of arrest,” he wrote in an email. “If an arrest warrant was issued the last thing we would want to do is make the person aware that a warrant existed.”

Walsh said that the jury duty scam is just one of several regularly seen in Brentwood. He instructed citizens who feel they may have been the victims of such a scam to contact police.

“In addition to jury duty, [other scams] include Publishers Clearing House, IRS, Grandson arrest and several others,” Walsh said. “We are happy to assist our residents if they receive a suspicious call and want to verify if it is a scam. They can call our non-emergency number at 615-371-0160.”

Several car-related thefts were also featured on this crime report. Early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26, credit cards were stolen from a wallet left in a vehicle outside the Brentwood Country Club. Those cards were later used to make fraudulent charges in Davidson County. There are no suspects for this crime, according to the report.

Between the evening of Monday, Aug. 28 and the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 29 items were stolen from two cards on the 1700 block of Carothers Parkway. A radio, an iPhone and multiple tools were taken. One of the cars was unlocked while the other was broken into. Police have no suspects in these thefts.

Also on the report, jewelry was stolen from the master bedroom of a home on the 1800 block of Sonoma Trace some time between Aug. 17 and Aug. 26. There are no suspects listed on the report.

Checks were stolen from an office on the 100 block of Franklin Road some time in the week preceding Saturday, Aug. 12. According to the report a suspect has been identified in that theft and charges are pending.