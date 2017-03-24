CRIME REPORT: Sunday morning liquor thief strikes Brentwood business and other incidents

Business burglaries, identity fraud and stolen debit cards are just a few of the items on this week’s crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department.

To go along with those incidents, police responded to several other incidents of theft last week as well.

Two businesses were burglarized over the course of the week ending March 23 in Brentwood. A criminal with an apparent taste for booze broke into the front door of Grapevine Wine & Spirits at 8109 Moores Lane early Sunday morning, March 19. The person made off with zero cash, but some liquor, according to the report. Police are looking for a suspect reported to be a 50 to 60-year-old white male, with receding gray hair, wearing glasses, a gray coat and jeans.

In the other business burglary, someone broke into the back door of The Dancer’s Edge at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane sometime between Friday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 22. The burglar made off with a video camera. There are no suspects.

An instance of identify fraud occurred on the 100 block of Wilson Pike between Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 15. There are no suspects in that case. Another case of identity fraud was also included on this week’s report. This case occurred on the 1700 block of Overcheck Lane. There are likewise no suspects for this crime.

A debit card stolen from the 1600 block of Tartan Court on Friday, March 17 resulted in another instance of fraud when someone tried to use the stolen card. There are no suspects in this case.

Another person suffered the loss of a credit card while they were shopping at the Franklin Road Kroger on Wednesday, March 22. The card was apparently taken from the person’s purse. Again, no suspects have been identified in association with this crime, according to the analysis.

In another case of theft, a person reported that prescription medicine was taken from the master bedroom of their house on the morning of Sunday, March 12. Police have no suspects in this case.

There were two car-related thefts over the course of the week. A parked car at Granny White Park was broken into in the late afternoon of Monday, March 20. A purse was stolen from that car. There are no suspects in this theft.

Finally, one car on the 5100 block of Country Club Drive was the location of a theft on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 21. The car was evidently unlocked, and credit cards were taken from a wallet inside the vehicle. Police have no suspects in relation to this crime.