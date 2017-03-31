CRIME REPORT: Money taken from Chipotle safe, rental car stolen

A burglary at Chipotle Mexican Grill and a stolen rental car are two of the most notable crimes on the Brentwood Police Department’s crime analysis for the week ending March 30.

Notably absent from this week’s report are any car break-ins.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill at 269 Franklin Road reported that money had been stolen from its safe on the afternoon of Thursday, March 23. There was no forced entry to the safe, and the report lists a former Chipotle employee as a possible suspect.

The rental car was stolen from Hertz at 1682 Mallory Lane sometime within the two weeks preceding Tuesday, March 21. The car, a 2015 Nissan Sentra, was taken from the parking lot of the Hertz. There are no reported suspects in this case.

In another incident, a home on the 1900 block of Bristol Court was the site of a burglary on the afternoon of Saturday, March. 25. Money, jewelry and electronics were taken, according to the crime report. There was no forced entry involved with this crime, and there are no suspects.

Tools were stolen from a home under construction on the 9400 block of Concord Pass between the night of Tuesday, March 28 and the morning of Wednesday, March 29. No suspects were reported in relation to that crime either.