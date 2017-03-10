Crime report: Stolen car in Craigslist scam recovered by police

A Craigslist scam involving a stolen car and a residential burglary are two of the most notable crimes from the Brentwood Police Department’s crime analysis for the week ending March 9.

Brentwood police recovered a 2010 BMW 353 that was stolen from the Atlanta area after that car was purchased by a local man on Craigslist. Metro Police notified the Brentwood department after locating the car. When the man who bought the car found out he had purchased a hot vehicle he turned it into police on March 6.

The residential burglary occurred between the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 28 and the morning of Wednesday, March 1 on the 300 block of Deerwood Lane. Money, clothes and a knife were stolen from the victim’s garage as well as from two unlocked cars in the garage. There are no suspects in relation to this burglary.

Another incident occurred this week when a victim’s wallet was stolen from a purse left in an unlocked office on the 5100 block of Maryland Way. This crime occurred on Wednesday, March 8 between the late morning and early afternoon. There are no reported suspects connected to this crime.