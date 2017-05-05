CRIME REPORT: Police nab suspect in theft from car; road rage incident unsolved

The latest crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department shows several car-related crimes in the week ending May 4.

One of those ended in an arrest, while in another instance a suspect was interrupted in the midst of committing a crime and fled the scene.

In the first case, between the night of Thursday, April 27 and the morning of Friday, April 28, an unlocked car was entered on the 100 block of Rue de Grande. Credit cards and a driver’s license were stolen from the car. According to the crime report, though, those items were later recovered and a suspect arrested in connection with the theft.

A couple of days later, on the night of Monday, May 1, a crime was short-circuited on the 6000 block of Murray Lane. A suspect had entered someone else’s car, but was discovered by the car’s owner. The suspect drove away from the scene, but there was no description for the getaway vehicle, according to the report.

While that suspect left the scene empty-handed, that was not the case for a thief or thieves who went into an unlocked garage on the 5000 block of Fountainhead Drive late in the afternoon of Friday, April 28 and stole money and credit cards from a car parked inside. The police report states that fraudulent charges were later made on those cards in Davidson County. It also states that the police have no suspects in relation to this crime.

In other news, the police report contains one road rage incident, which occurred early on the evening of Sunday, April 30 on I-65 north near Moores Lane. Apparently, an unknown driver in a white Audi became irate and threw an object at another vehicle, causing damage to that vehicle. The driver of the white Audi is unknown, according to the report.

Under the category General Theft, the report lists a couple of crimes that took place at area restaurants.

On Saturday night, April 29 at Mere Bulles on Maryland Way, a wallet was stolen from someone’s purse during a special event. There are no suspects in that theft.

The next day at Twin Peaks on Galleria Boulevard, a customer reportedly took a cell phone from the hostess counter. The report states that a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant obtained for this crime.