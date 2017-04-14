CRIME REPORT: Two cars stolen, one recovered in the past week

Crime in Brentwood heated up a bit in the past week along with the temperatures, as the most recent crime report from the Brentwood Police Department includes a number of offenses ranging from car thefts to residential burglaries.

There were two car thefts in Brentwood in this week’s report. In the first instance, a 2013 Hyundai Tucson was taken from the driveway of a residence on the 6100 block of Johnson Chapel Road. The car was stolen between the evening of Monday, April 10 and the morning of Tuesday, April 11. The car later turned up in Ashland City and a suspect in the theft was arrested.

Another crime on the report was related to this one. Apparently after the car thief stole the car on Johnson Chapel Road, they went to a home on the 300 block of Appomattox Drive and switched the stolen car’s license plate with another car.

The other theft occurred on the 5000 block of Longstreet Drive between the night of Wednesday, April 12 and the early morning of Thursday, April 13. The 2006 Toyota Tacoma as well as a wallet inside it were taken from a driveway. There are no suspects in this case.

To add to the car-related crime, there were four instances of theft from motor vehicles during the past week, according to the report.

Two of the thefts took place very near to each other between the night of Sunday, April 9 and the morning of Monday, April 10. Cars on the 9400 block of Silverdale Drive and the 1500 block of Wesley Court had wallets, backpacks and laptops stolen from them. All the cars were unlocked. Police have no suspects in these thefts, according to the report.

A wallet was stolen from a car at the Academy of Maryland Farms preschool on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 11. There are no suspects for this crime.

There are two residential burglaries listed in the crime report. One ended with nothing taken, as the perpetrator was not actually able to gain entry to the house. The report states that on the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, someone tried to break into the rear door of a home on the 9000 block of Karen Court. They were unsuccessful. There are no suspects listed for this crime.

In the other case, jewelry was stolen from a home on the 7000 block of Morningside Court on the early afternoon of Saturday, March 25. The report states that there are no suspects for this crime.

Finally, someone had money stolen from their desk in Maryland Farms between the night of Monday, March 27 and the morning of Tuesday, March 28. Police have no suspects in this theft.