CRIME REPORT: Tools stolen and cars broken into

Tool thefts and car break-ins are some of the most noteworthy crimes from the latest crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department, for the week ending Thursday, April 20.

On Wednesday night, April 19, someone broke into Dickens Turf & Landscape at 1655 Mallory Lane through the front door. That person took off with some hedge trimmers and a backpack blower. The report lists a male suspect who left the scene in a late model, light-colored Chevy SUV.

More tools were taken from a garage at a house on the 200 block of Forest Trail. This crime occurred between the morning of Saturday, April 15 and the afternoon of Sunday, April 16. This crime involved no forced entry, and the police have no suspects.

A couple of people became victims of credit card theft as well this past week in Brentwood.

One man had two credit cards stolen from his car on the 500 block of Wilson Pike Circle between Thursday afternoon, April 13 and Friday morning, April 14. The car had been unlocked. Those cars were later used at local stores. Police have no suspects in relation to this crime.

Another person’s car was broken into while parked at Civitan Park on Concord Road. On Saturday afternoon, April 15, someone broke the rear driver’s side window of the car and stole a purse that was inside. Credit cards from that purse were used at local stores. Again, the report lists no suspects associated with this crime.

In other crimes, someone fell victim to a phone scam during the past week. The person, on the 300 block of Wheatfield Circle, was tricked into believing he had won a large amount of money. There are no suspects in this crime.

Other crimes this past week involved local businesses. Someone whose car had been worked on at Little Brothers Shell on Franklin Road, took the car without paying for the repair service. Charges are pending against the subject in that crime.

Finally, the Nike Factory Outlet on Galleria Boulevard was the victim of three shoplifting incidents over the past week. Clothing and/or shoes were stolen in each incident. Suspects were arrested in one case, but not the other two.