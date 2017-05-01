CRIME REPORT: Walgreens attempted robbery, laptop stolen from car

An attempted robbery at the Walgreen’s on Franklin Road and Old Hickory Boulevard is one of the only crimes on the latest Brentwood Police Department crime report.

As previously reported by the Brentwood Home Page, on Wednesday, April 26 a male suspect attempted to rob the Walgreens on the north edge of Brentwood. He wore a surgical mask and passed a note to the pharmacist stating that he was armed and demanding prescription medications. The pharmacist shut the security window and the suspect fled.

The suspect remains at large. He is described as a heavy set white male. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap and surgical mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (615) 371-0160 or by email at bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.

That specific Walgreens was the site of a successful robbery several weeks ago. On April 3, a man also wearing a surgical mask gave a note to the pharmacist saying he was armed and demanding prescription medication. That male suspect was described being approximately 6’0” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap and surgical mask.

Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh said that based on the surveillance video, the department does not believe the two crimes were committed by the same person.

In other crime news, an unlocked car on the 8100 block of Warner Road had a laptop and money stolen from it between the evening of Thursday, April 20 and the morning of Friday, April 21. Police have no suspects related to that crime, according to the report.

The only other incident on the report involved a case of car vandalism. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle on the 500 block of Wilson Pike Circle in the afternoon of Friday, April 21. In the report, no suspects have been listed in relation to this crime.