CRIME REPORT: Walgreens robbery, thirsty burglar steals soft drinks from church

A robbery at Walgreens as well as several business and residential burglaries are the main offenses in this week’s crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department.

The Brentwood Home Page reported on Tuesday about the man wearing a surgical mask who robbed the Walgreens at the corner of Franklin Road and Old Hickory Boulevard. He passed a note to a worker saying he had a gun and requesting prescription medication. The robbery occurred just before 9 p.m. on the evening of Monday, April 3.

The suspect is described on the report as a 6-foot-tall white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a ball cap. He fled the scene on foot.

In other news, an apparently thirsty burglar busted into Calvary Chapel through a utility door some time time between Sunday, March 26 and Sunday, April 2 and made off with some soft drinks. There are no suspects in this crime.

There are two residential burglaries on the crime report.

One took place on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5 on the 6700 block of Walnut Hills Drive. Jewelry was taken from a home, although there was no forced entry. A thin 5-foot-9-inch male was reportedly seen leaving the scene of the crime in a multi-colored Dodge Neon.

The other actually consists of burglaries of three separate houses close to each other on the 200 and 300 blocks of Wheatfield Circle. Prescription medication was taken from all three addresses. Police have reportedly identified a suspect in this case, and charges are pending.

Finally, several businesses were the victims of theft in the past week.

W.W. Plumbing Inc. has been working at a construction site on the 1500 block of Mallory Lane. Between the night of Thursday, March 30 and the morning of Friday, March 31, a 12-foot utility trailer, a saw and some copper pipe was stolen from the company. There are no suspects.

Brentwood Rental & Sales discovered it had been the subject of a credit card fraud based on a generator it had either rented or sold a customer. A heavyset male suspect driving a U-Haul is listed as a suspect.

Finally, a thief or thieves struck another construction site on the 1800 block of Barnstaple Lane. Scaffolding belonging to Turnberry Homes was stolen some time over the weekend beginning Friday, March 31. There are no suspects in this case.