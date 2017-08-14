CRIME REPORT: Stolen car recovered after police pursuit, jewelry thefts and other crimes this past week

A stolen car later recovered and several residential jewelry thefts are some of the most notable incidents on the latest crime analysis provided by the Brentwood Police Department for the week ending Aug. 10.

A 2010 Ford Escape was stolen from the driveway of a home on the 5200 block of Country Club Drive in the Brentwood Country Club subdivision between Monday, Aug. 7 and Wednesday, Aug. 9. The car was stolen while the people who live at that address were out of town.

The car was later recovered in Wilson County after a police pursuit. One of two suspects in the theft has been arrested, according to the report.

The jewelry thefts reported on this latest crime analysis occurred at three different homes in Brentwood.

The first theft took place some time between late March and the beginning of August. Jewelry as well as wireless speakers were stolen from a home on the 100 block of High Lea Road.

Another reported jewelry theft occurred on the 8300 block of Alamo Road some time between July 18 and Aug. 8. In that incident, jewelry was stolen from a jewelry box in the home’s master bedroom.

Jewelry was also taken from a jewelry box in the master bedroom of a home on the 6300 block of Panorama Drive some time before Aug. 8.

A housekeeping employee is listed as a suspect in all three of these thefts.

Three other crimes on the report also deal with cars.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, a purse was stolen from an unlocked car on the 200 block of Ward Circle in Maryland Farms.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9 a suspect was arrested outside the Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites at 9000 Overlook Boulevard after Brentwood police saw the suspect entering unlocked cars. According to the report, the suspect had not actually stolen anything when arrested.

In another instance, a car was reportedly searched through but nothing taken on the 500 block of Mansion Drive between the night of Tuesday, Aug. 8 and the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9. The car was unlocked, and there are no suspects in connection to this crime.

A home under renovation was the site of a burglary between the night of Tuesday, Aug. 8 and the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9 on the 9000 block of Meadowlawn Drive. Tools were reported stolen from the unlocked home. Police have no suspects in this case.

Finally, a couple of thefts occurred at local athletic facilities during the past week or so.

Money and a basketball were stolen from near the bleacher area at the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 3. There are no suspects in connection to that incident.

On either Friday night, Aug. 4 or Saturday morning, Aug. 5 a wallet was stolen from the staff locker room at the Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex on Heritage Way.