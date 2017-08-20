CRIME REPORT: Stolen flag, jewelry in the past week in crime

Old Glory went missing from a real estate company in Maryland Farms this week, just one of several thefts included in the latest crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department.

The American flag was reportedly stolen from a flagpole at Piedmont Realty in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 11. Police have no suspects in connection to this theft.

On the same day a few hours later, a thief stole jewelry from a room at the Hilton Suites on Overlook Boulevard. There are no suspects in this case, according to the report.

In other theft news, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, police arrested two suspects at the Nike Factory Outlet on Galleria Boulevard on suspicion of shoplifting clothing.

The police report this week is rounded off by a couple of instances of vandalism in the community.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, suspects jumped on top of the hood of a car at the Audi of Nashville dealership on Mallory Lane. The car was damaged as a result. Police arrested two juvenile suspects in relation to this crime.

Finally, in another case of vandalism, a suspect or suspects wreaked havoc on the Southern Woods West HOA pool and restrooms on Saturday night, Aug. 12. Tables, chairs and other items were thrown into the pool. Additionally, a substance not identified in the crime report was poured into the pool. There was damage done to the restroom as well.