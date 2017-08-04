CRIME REPORT: Scams, thefts mark week in crime

Scammers were busy in Brentwood over the past week, deceiving local victims into handing over thousands of dollars, according to the latest crime analysis provided by the Brentwood Police Department.

The Home Page previously reported on the two notable scams this week.

The first we wrote about is known as a bail scam. In this instance, a person called the local Baskin-Robbins and told employees there that a co-worker of theirs was in prison and needed bail money. A suspect then entered the store and collected the money.

The crime report describes the suspect as a white male with curly gray hair who was wearing a blue shirt, jeans, a jacket and a cap when he entered the store on the evening of Thursday, July 27.

The other scam, a pigeon drop scam, is one that has been around a long time and is prevalent around the country.

The latest occurrence of the scam in Brentwood was on the afternoon of Thursday, July 27.

As the Home Page previously reported, a woman was approached in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center by another woman who was holding a box apparently containing a large amount of money. A fuller account of the episode can be read here, but basically the scammer, with the help of an accomplice, convinced the victim to give her $16,000. The victim was tricked into thinking that she would then receive back a portion of the money found in the box that was greater than her investment.

Instead, however, the scammer and accomplice vanished.

The police report lists two black female suspects. According to the report, they had medium length hair, were apparently 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed approximately 140 pounds.

A couple of thefts also occurred over the past week.

Between the evening of Thursday, July 27 and the morning of Friday, July 28 money was reportedly stolen from a desk at an office building on Centerview Drive.

Someone’s car keys and a key chain were taken from the men’s locker room at the Maryland Farms YMCA on the morning of Sunday, July 30.

Police have no suspects in either of these thefts.

Finally, there was also one residential burglary that was reported during the past week in Brentwood.

Silver flatware was stolen from a dining room hutch at a home on the 9300 block of Foxboro Drive. There was no forced entry to the home.

The crime reportedly occurred some time between Wednesday, July 12 and Wednesday, August 2.

There are no suspects for this crime, according to the report.