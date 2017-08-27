CRIME REPORT: License plate thefts most popular crime last week

A couple of license plates were stolen recently in Brentwood, accounting for half of the thefts listed on the latest crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department.

In the first instance, a person stole a license plate from a car parked at an office building at 5210 Maryland Way on Friday morning, Aug. 18. Police have no suspects in this crime.

Another license plate theft occurred in the parking lot of the Best Buy on Galleria Boulevard some time between Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 22. In that case, someone removed a license plate from a car and replaced with a stolen plate. There are no suspects in this case.

One other car-related theft was included on this most recent report. On Friday morning, Aug. 18, a taser, change purse, pair of glasses and some paperwork were stolen from an unlocked car in the parking lot in front of Brentwood Jewelry & Gifts on Church Street. The report lists an unknown suspect in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Finally, someone reported that a wallet was stolen from a hotel room at the Sleep Inn on Galleria Boulevard some time between Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Aug. 18. There are no suspects.