CRIME REPORT: Street sign one of slew of stolen items this week in Brentwood

A number of thefts occurred this past week in Brentwood after a relatively quiet stretch crime-wise the week before. Items stolen ranged from laptops, to jewelry to, in one case, a street sign.

The first theft on the report occurred Thursday, July 13 at the BP station just north of Church Street on Franklin Road. A person’s cell phone was stolen from the women’s restroom.

Another cell phone as well as a laptop and some money were stolen from an office building on the 1600 block of Westgate Circle. That crime was reported to have taken place some time between May 12 and July 14.

There are no suspects in either of these crimes.

The thief or thieves responsible for the next theft on the report decided to go a little bigger, stealing a street sign and post from the intersection of Franklin Road and Holly Tree Gap Road. This conspicuous crime occurred a little after 2 p.m. on the afternoon of Friday, July 14. The crime report says that two juvenile males were seen carrying the sign in the area.

There were a couple of instances of shoplifting as well this past week. On Saturday, July 15 someone stole a laptop from the Best Buy on Galleria Boulevard.

The other shoplifting incident was reported by the Brentwood Home Page the other day. A large quantity of printer cartridges were stolen from Costco between Thursday, July 13 and Saturday, July 15. Police have a suspect who reportedly entered the store multiple times during that period of time. He is described as a white male of average height wearing a gray shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes.

Two cases of jewelry theft are also on this week’s report. In one case, a person on the 300 block of Wheatfield Circle reported that jewelry had been stolen from a jewelry box in her master bedroom. This apparently occurred some time since last August. Police have no suspects in this crime.

The other case took place at the Marriott Courtyard hotel on Eastpark Drive. Some time between the night of Wednesday, July 19 and the morning of Thursday, July 20 a jewelry bag was reportedly taken from a hotel guest’s room. The report lists a housekeeper at the hotel as a possible suspect.

There was one case of a theft from a car this past week. A car parked outside the Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex had its front drivers side window broken on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 18. A thief got away with a purse. There are no suspects in this case.

Finally, one business burglary is listed on the report. Early in the morning on Thursday, July 13 food and alcohol was stolen from Wild Iris restaurant at 127 Franklin Road. There was no forced entry involved. No suspects are listed on the report.