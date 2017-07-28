CRIME REPORT: Movers listed as suspects in home thefts

Members of moving crews were listed as suspects in connection with two thefts that occurred at residences this past week in Brentwood, according to the latest crime analysis provided by the Brentwood Police Department.

The first theft took place on Tuesday, July 25, between the early morning and mid-afternoon on the 5200 block of Williamsburg Drive. Money was reported stolen from an unlocked safe.

The next day a handgun was stolen from the master bedroom of a home on the 1000 block of Wilson Pike. This crime is reported to have occurred between about 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

In both cases, moving company workers are listed as suspects on the crime report.

Turning to another theft, a bicycle was stolen from the community pool in the Brookfield subdivision some time between the afternoon and early evening of Sunday, June 23. The police have no suspects in this crime, according to the report.

Another theft, at the Twice Daily at 116 Franklin Road, resulted in an arrest on Monday, July 24. A victim’s cell phone was stolen from her car. Police arrested the suspect and were able to recover the phone.

Several shoplifting incidents are also included on the report. Two of them occurred at the Nike Factory Outlet on Galleria Boulevard, one on Monday, July 17 and one on Thursday, July 20. In both cases, clothing was reported stolen.

Four women who left in a white Nissan Altima are listed as suspects in each of these incidents.

Finally, Brentwood First Presbyterian Church was reportedly vandalized some time on the morning of Wednesday, July 19. Police found that a window had been damaged, possibly by a paintball. There are no suspects in this case.