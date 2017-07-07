CRIME REPORT: Two cars stolen, one recovered

Two cars were stolen in east Brentwood during the past week, according to the latest crime report provided by the Brentwood Police Department.

Both cars were taken some time between the night of Saturday, July 1 and the early morning hours of Sunday, July 2.

One, a 2013 GMC Terrain, was stolen from a driveway on the 9400 block of Chesapeake Drive. That vehicle was later found abandoned in Wilson County. Police have no suspects in this case.

Less than a mile away, a 2013 Nissan Rogue was stolen from the garage of a home on the 9300 block of Coxboro Drive. Police have no suspects in this case.

The past week also saw a couple of cases of thefts from unlocked cars, not an unusual crime in Brentwood.

The first of those occurred Friday morning June 30 on the 900 block of Heritage Way in the parking lot of the Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex. A purse was stolen from an unlocked car. Cards taken from the purse were later used in Davidson County. There are no suspects in this case, according to the report.

In the second incident, money and credit cards were stolen from a car at the Holiday Inn Express at 8097 Moores Lane some time during either the night of Sunday, July 2 or the early afternoon of Monday, July 3. That car, too, was unlocked, and police have identified no suspects.

Two other crimes involved hotels as well. A necklace was stolen from a room at the Extended Stay on Church Street on Monday, June 26. Money was stolen from a room at the Hilton Suites on Church Street on Thursday morning, July 6. There are no suspects in either of those cases.

In other crime news, an 18-foot long trailer was stolen from outside a house on the 9000 block of Concord Road some time between Sunday, June 25 and Sunday, July 2. Police have no suspects in connection to that crime.

Finally, a Brentwood resident fell victim to a phone scam on Wednesday, July 5. The resident was told that a warrant was out for his arrest. The scammer managed to exact a gift card payment from the victim. There are no suspects in this case.