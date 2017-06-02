CRIME REPORT: Two stolen SUVs, one recovered this past week

Two SUVs were stolen in Brentwood during the past week, according to the latest crime analysis provided by the Brentwood Police Department.

One was later recovered.

The first vehicle to be stolen happened after a breakdown. A 2010 Cadillac SRX was left on the side of Concord Road after having mechanical issues on Tuesday, May 23. When the owner returned for the SUV it was gone. Police have identified no suspects for this crime.

The second case occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 29. At that time on the 5100 block of Yale Court, a 2015 GMC Yukon was taken from the driveway of a home. The SUV was later recovered on nearby Sinclair Court, albeit absent some golf clubs that were stolen from the trunk. Police are looking for 3 unknown suspects in two separate vehicles in relation to this theft.

Most crime reports in Brentwood include cases of items stolen from unlocked cars. This week’s is no exception.

In the first of four such cases, in the afternoon of Thursday, May 25, a wallet was stolen from an unlocked car parked outside Brentwood United Methodist Church. A short, Hispanic male in his early 30s wearing a ball cap and gray t-shirt is listed as a suspect on the report.

Two other instances of car-related thefts happened around the same time in close proximity to one another between the night of Thursday, May 25 and the morning of Friday, May 26. During that time, two unlocked cars on the 600 block of Davis Drive were the sites of thefts. A purse was taken from one car and a pair of sunglasses from another. Police do not have any suspects for these crimes.

Between the evening of Friday, May 26 and the afternoon of Saturday, May 27 a wallet, tennis shoes and a backpack were stolen from an unlocked car on the 6100 block of Bryan Place. Credit cards that were in the wallet have been used in Franklin since the theft, according to the report. There are no suspects listed.

In a case of vandalism included in the report, the front entry gate of the Sheridan Park homeowners association on the 5500 block of Saddlewood Lane was damaged after being forced open just after midnight on Saturday, May 27. Multiple males in their teens to 20s in several vehicles are listed as suspects.

In another instance of theft, a man had some credit cards stolen from his wallet in a locker at the Maryland Farms YMCA on the morning of Thursday, May 25. There are no suspects in this crime.

Finally, a 5-foot by 8-foot trailer was stolen from the back of a house on the 900 block of Sunny Hill Road on Monday afternoon, May 29. A small, black flatbed truck was witnessed leaving the scene towing the trailer, according to the police report.