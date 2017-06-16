CRIME REPORT: Slew of thefts on latest report

A variety of thefts are the only crimes included on the latest crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department for the week ending Thurdsay, June 15.

Like practically every crime report issued by the department, this one includes a couple of instances of thefts from unlocked cars.

The first such incident on this report actually occurred a couple of weeks ago, between the night of Thursday, May 25 and the morning of Friday, May 26. A GPS and phone charger were stolen from a car on the 700 block of Davis Drive.

In another case, an in-dash stereo system was stolen from an unlocked car on the 1600 block of Galleria Boulevard on the afternoon of Sunday, June 11.

Police have no suspects in either case, according to the report.

Other instances of theft include:

Money stolen from a safe at a home on the 500 block of Wilson Run. This happened sometime between May 5 and June 2, according to the report. There are no suspects.

An iPhone was stolen from the community pool at the Highland Park Clubhouse on the afternoon of Thurdsay, June 8. There are no suspects.

Checks were stolen from the mailbox of Lumefficient Light Corp. on General George Patton Drive on the afternoon of Friday, June 9. The report states that a white male in his 50s to 60s wearing a red shirt, jeans and an arm brace was seen attempting to cash the checks at a bank in the area.

Packages were stolen from the front porch of a home on the 800 block of Windstone Boulevard a little after noon on Monday, June 12. A female in a dark colored vehicle was apparently seen in the area and is listed as a suspect on the report.

A wallet was taken from a room at the Courtyard Nashville Brentwood at 103 East Park Drive on the afternoon of Monday, June 12. There are no suspects in this crime.

A credit card and ID card were taken from a person’s wallet on the 9100 block of Brentmeade Boulevard between Wednedsay, June 7 and Tuesday, June 13. Fraudulent charges were made on the credit card, but no suspects are listed on the report.

Finally, a man filled up a grocery cart with food and attempted to take off with it at the Kroger at 210 Franklin Road late Wednesday afternoon, June 14. The report lists the suspect as a white male, approximately 6 foot 2 and 150 pounds who fled in a black Mercedes.