CRIME REPORT: Guns, jewelry stolen in home burglary, several cars broken into

A home in the Heathrow Hills subdivision was the site of a burglary during the past week, and several cars were broken into, a couple of them at city parks, according to the latest crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department.

The burglary occurred on the 1000 block of Stuart Lane some time between the morning and afternoon of Tuesday, June 20. A suspect made off with three guns, jewelry, a flat screen television and a laptop. The suspect entered the home through an unlocked door. The suspect attempted to break into a gun safe inside the house where additional guns were stored, but was unsuccessful. Police have no suspects in this case.

The first car-involved theft on this report occurred on June 20 at Owl Creek Park some time a little after 6 p.m. The thief broke into the car through the rear passenger side window and stole a purse. Stolen credit cards were used at nearby stores. The report lists a red Chevy Malibu as having been spotted in the area, but no specific suspects have been identified.

The next theft occurred the following night, Wednesday, June 21, at Civitan Ball Park. A thief smashed the windows of two cars and stole a purse from one, but took nothing from the other. There are no suspects listed in connection to this crime.

Another theft occurred around the same time Wednesday night just a little down the road. A thief broke the front driver’s side window of a car and stole a purse. Credit cards from the purse were later used in Nashville. The police have no suspects, according to the report.

Between that Wednesday night and the following morning, June 22, a gym bag containing boxing gear was also stolen from an unlocked car on the 1800 block of Harpeth River Drive. Police have no suspects.

In the final car-related theft on this week’s report, tennis equipment was taken from an unlocked car on the 6300 block of Noel Drive. This crime also took place between the evening of Wednesday, June 21 and the morning of Thursday, June 22.

A construction company’s trailer was also broken into this past week. Humerick Construction had some tools stolen on the 9100 block of Concord Road between the late afternoon of Monday, June 19 and the morning of Tuesday, June 20.