CRIME REPORT: Handgun stolen, historic home vandalized

A handgun was stolen out of a car, and suspects vandalized the historic Ravenswood Mansion during the past week in Brentwood, according to the latest crime analysis provided by the Brentwood Police Department.

Someone broke the front drivers side window of a car to gain access to the handgun, which was in its case. This crime occurred around 3 a.m. on the morning of Monday, June 5 on the 700 block of Rolling Fork Drive. Police have no suspects.

Later that Monday—between around 7:20 and 7:50 p.m.—at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park, suspects threw objects at windows on the Ravenswood Mansion, breaking several of them. Police are looking for two juvenile white male suspects who were wearing shorts and t-shirts in connection to this crime.

In other crime news, credit cards and gift cards were taken from an unlocked car outside the Indoor Sports Complex early in the morning of Monday, June 5, just a couple of miles from where the gun was stolen on Rolling Fork Drive. The cards were subsequently used in Nashville. Police have identified no suspects in relation to this crime.

Another car break-in occurred around noon on Wednesday, June 7 at Granny White Park. The front passenger side window of the car was broken, but nothing was stolen from the car. There are no suspects in this case, according to the report.

A number of other thefts occurred in the city over the past week. Several occurred at area stores. Paint guns were stolen from Price’s Collision Center between the night of Monday, May 5 and the morning of Tuesday, May 6. Clothes were stolen from the new Fabrik store in Hill Center Brentwood (police are seeking three juvenile female suspects in that crime). Clothes were stolen from the Nike Factory Outlet, and two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, June 7.

One crime targeted a Brentwood shopper. A woman’s purse was stolen from her shopping cart while she was unloading groceries into her car outside the Publix Super Market. Police are seeking a black male suspect in his 20s. He is described as being thin and between 5-foot-9-inches tall and 6-feet tall. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and reportedly left in a small, blue SUV.

Finally, a woman had her wallet stolen from the locker room of the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road on the morning of Tuesday, June 6. The locker was unlocked when the crime took place. Police have no suspects, according to the report.