CRIME REPORT: A number of thefts hit Brentwood over the past week

Theft is the main offense present in the latest Brentwood Police Department crime analysis.

Victims range from residents who had items taken from their cars to companies who were the target of shoplifting.

Each week in Brentwood seems to bring at least a couple of instances concerning items that get stolen from unlocked cars. This past week was no exception.

Between the night of Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 money, checks and a credit card were taken from an unlocked car on the 300 block of High Lea Road. On Saturday, March 11 money was stolen from a car on Cadillac Drive. There are no listed suspects for the first crime, whereas a male wearing a black hat and tennis shoes is reported as a subject in the second.

In other theft-related news, a person had their gym bag, containing their wallet and keys, stolen from an unlocked locker at the Maryland Farms YMCA on Thursday, March 9. There are no suspects in that case.

A couple of crimes occurred in victims’ homes. For instance, an iPad was taken from a kitchen cabinet on the 9700 block of Turner Lane during the day of Wednesday, March 8. Subcontractors have been listed as suspects on the crime analysis. Another iPad was stolen from a home on the 100 block of Arcaro Place between Thursday night, March 2 and Friday morning, March 3. No suspects are reported in relation to this crime.

Two thefts involved items stolen from offices at local businesses. In one incident, a wallet was stolen from the office of Bliss Yarns at 127 Franklin Road on Tuesday afternoon, March 14. Two females, about 5-foot-5-inches tall and driving a silver Jeep are listed as suspects in that crime. A wallet was also stolen from an office at 216 Centerview Drive on Monday afternoon, March 13. A 5-foot-8-inch male wearing a black jacket and jeans is listed as a suspect in that crime.

In another case, a man had a weed eater and blower stolen from a trailer parked in the driveway of a house on the 6100 block of Johnson Chapel Road on the afternoon of Thursday, March 9. No suspects are listed in that crime.

Finally, two businesses are listed as targets of crime in this week’s report. A person was arrested after stealing food and alcohol from the Kroger at 210 Franklin Road on Friday, March 10. On the same day, at the Little Brothers Shell station at 141 Franklin Road a suspect drove a car away without paying for repairs. That suspect has been identified and charges are pending, according to the report.