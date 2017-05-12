CRIME REPORT: Park thief nabs diaper bag, purse

The Brentwood Police Department’s crime analysis for the week of May 11 features several incidents of theft, but no other offenses. Predictably, several of these incidents involve cars.

One theft occurred late in the afternoon or early evening of Sunday, May 7 at Owl Creek Park off of Concord Road. Someone broke the front passenger side window of a car in the parking lot. They made off with a purse and a diaper bag. Several credit cards that were stolen were later used in Davidson County. There are no suspects in connection with this crime.

Another incident occurred at Colorburst Landscaping at 245 Wilson Pike Circle. Between the night of May 10 and the early morning of May 11, several gas powered lawn tools were taken from cars parked in a secure lot. Police have no suspects in this theft.

During roughly the same period that this theft occurred, someone broke into an enclosed trailer parked at the nearby Cleveland Construction. This crime is listed as an attempted theft in the report since nothing was taken.

A final car-related theft serves as a reminder to readers of the police department’s admonition to “park smart.” Assistant Police Chief Thomas Walsh explained the term: “Brentwood is a very safe city and we are fortunate to have a low crime rate. Unfortunately, though, our residents sometimes don’t take the necessary steps to prevent becoming a victim because they assume it is safe and nothing will ever happen to them. Simple steps like removing purses, wallets, keys and other valuables and locking doors will prevent many of these incidents from happening. We strongly encourage our residents to ‘Park Smart.’ Doing so will likely prevent many of these crimes from happening.”

This final theft occurred on the 900 block of Pheasant Run Court between the night of Sunday, May 7 and the morning of Monday, May 8. A thief stole a handgun with a holster and case as well as several tools from an unlocked car. The report lists no suspects with this case.

Finally, a person reported that two UPS packages had been stolen from her porch on the 6600 block of N. Creekwood Drive. The packages contained clothing and jewelry. This crime occurred in the afternoon on Friday, May 5. There are no suspects, according to the report.