CRIME REPORT: Burglars hit restaurant, another car break-in at a local park

Police arrested two suspects in connection to a burglary at a local restaurant and another car at a Brentwood park was broken into, according to the latest crime report provided by the Brentwood Police Department.

The restaurant burglary occurred between the night of Wednesday, October 25 and the early morning hours of Thursday, October 26 at Jefferson’s at 214 Ward Circle in Maryland Farms. Burglars broke into an office at the restaurant by removing ceiling tiles and coming in from above.

There was no forced entry to the building, and the burglars made off with money from the restaurant.

BPD Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh said that police arrested the two suspects following a police investigation that partially relied on video footage from inside Jefferson’s. The suspects were employees of a cleaning company that Jefferson’s had hired to work in the restaurant.

This week’s crime report also includes several car-related thefts.

Around the middle of the day on Monday, October 30, the front passenger side window of a car at Tower Park was broken. A purse, a coat, a hat and a scarf were taken from the car. Police have no suspects.

Early on Halloween morning, a suspect was interrupted while inside a vehicle on the 5300 block of Maryland Way. The suspect took nothing from the car.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-six-inches in height, with short hair. The man was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans and left in a blue Honda, according to the report.

Sometime between the afternoon of Monday, October 30 and the morning of Tuesday, October 31, several items were stolen from the truck beds of two company vehicles parked at the Brentwood Place shopping center. Two leaf blowers and gas cans with gas in them were taken.

Police have no suspects, according to the report.

Finally, a local company was the victim of a Craigslist scam early last week. The victim paid for a car, but never received it. The police report lists an unknown suspect in California.