CRIME REPORT: Drive-thru burglary, purse stolen at Granny White Park

Two Brentwood businesses and two cars were burgled in the week leading up to Thursday, November 9, according to the latest crime report provided by the Brentwood Police Department. One of the car break-ins occurred at Granny White Park.

The first business burglary occurred at 214 Ward Circle some time between Thursday, November 2 and Monday, November 6. Money was stolen from the business. There was no forced entry, and police list no suspects on the crime report.

A little after 1 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, November 8, a burglary occurred at the Taco Bell on Maryland Way. Money was stolen after a forced entry was made through the drive-thru window. Police listed an unknown male suspect driving a silver sedan as a suspect on the crime report.

Between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, a car was broken into at Granny White Park. The rear passenger side window of a car was broken, and a purse was stolen out of the car. Police have no suspects.

Another car-related theft took place on the 9500 block of Liberty Church Road between the evening of Sunday, November 5 and the morning of Monday, November 6. A pocket knife, mace and a garage door opener were stolen from an unlocked car. Police said there are no suspects.

A grocery store shopper was also the victim of a theft this week at the Kroger at 210 Franklin Road. A thief stole a purse from a woman’s shopping cart while she was unloading groceries into her car. A male suspect with light-colored hair wearing a red jacket left in a white car with a female driver.

The next day, on Saturday, November 4, police arrested a suspect at Fresh Market on Franklin Road in connection with a shoplifting incident involving stolen groceries.