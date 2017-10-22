CRIME REPORT: Multiple car windows broken in rash of thefts, one car stolen

Thieves were busy in Brentwood over the past week, smashing windows and taking items from a number of cars, with one car being stolen as well.

In all, seven cars were broken into by having their windows smashed during the week ending October 19, according to the latest crime analysis provided by the Brentwood Police Department. Two other unlocked cars were also involved the scenes of thefts.

In the first car-related incident on the report, a vehicle on the 9600 block of Rittenberry Drive was broken into during the day on Wednesday, October 11. The front driver’s side window was broken and a purse was stolen from the car. There are no suspects.

More cars were broken into between the late evening of Thursday, October 12 and the early morning of Friday, October 13 at the Holiday Inn Express on Moores Lane. The front passenger windows of two cars were smashed at the hotel. A laptop, tools and a camera were taken from the vehicles. Police have identified no suspects.

Items were stolen from two unlocked cars on the 9200 block of Meadowlawn Drive between the evening of Saturday, October 14 and the morning of Sunday, October 15. A handgun was stolen from one car, while an athletic bag was stolen from another. There are no suspects in either of these cases.

Granny White Park was the site of three car break-ins on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 18. Despite there being a moderate crowd at the park at this time, thieves broke the windows of three different cars, getting away with three purses. Two male suspects reportedly left the park in a black Kia SUV.

Finally, a car was broken into on the morning of Thursday, October 19 in the River Park parking lot across Knox Valley Drive from the Brentwood Library. Again, the front passenger side window was broken and a purse was stolen from the car. Police have no suspects in connection to this crime.

In addition to these break-ins, one car was stolen this week in Brentwood. This crime occurred overnight and into the early morning of Sunday, October 15. A 2009 Volkswagen Jetta was taken from the driveway of a home on the 9000 block of Mayfield Court. There are no suspects.

On Monday, October 16, Brentwood police recovered a car that had been reported stolen from a Hertz Car Rental in Nashville. Police conducted a traffic stop and discovered that the car they had pulled over was stolen. A suspect was arrested.

In addition to these car-related crimes, this week also saw a burglary and a robbery in Brentwood.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, October 12, Murff’s Craft Beers and Burgers was broken into. A side door was forced open to allow entry. Money and a check were stolen from the restaurant on Harpeth Drive. Police are looking for a male suspect wearing khaki pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

The Twice Daily at 1616 Franklin Road was robbed Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 15. An unarmed suspect went behind the counter, forced a clerk out of the way and took money from the register, according to the crime report. A suspect has been identified and is in custody in Nashville.

Also on the crime report this week, a wooden bridge at Owl Creek Park had graffiti painted on it some time between September 28 and October 12. There are no suspects.