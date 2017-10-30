CRIME REPORT: More car break-ins in Brentwood over the past week

Recent weeks have seen a spate of car break-ins around town.

While the violent crime rate in Brentwood is low, these types of opportunistic property crimes are not uncommon.

This week’s crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department includes several more such incidents.

Granny White Park, River Park and Civitan Park were some of the sites of break-ins earlier this month. Over the past week, there were break-ins at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park and the Maryland Farms YMCA.

The break-in at the YMCA occurred on Friday morning, Oct. 20. The rear passenger window of a car was broken and a purse was stolen from inside. Two male suspects were seen leaving in a blue Hyundai sedan, according to the report.

The incident at Smith Park involved an unlocked car. On the morning of Friday, Oct. 20 credit cards were stolen from that car. Fraudulent transactions were later made on the cards in the Cool Springs area. Police have no suspects.

A suspect was observed rooting around in someone’s vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 21, on the 9100 block of Ford Drive. Nothing was taken, according to the report. An unknown suspect in a silver Acura is listed as a suspect.

Two vehicle-related thefts this week involved open-bed trucks. Early Friday afternoon, Oct. 20, a backpack blower was taken from the bed of a truck at the Concord Corner Store. A suspect is listed as driving an older, gray Ford truck.

Another incident took place on the 7100 block of Executive Center Drive. Two weed eaters, two blowers and a trimmer were stolen from an open bed truck on the morning of Monday, Oct. 23. There are no suspects.

The only other incident on this week’s report involves the theft of pallets from the Publix on Moores Lane. This occurred early on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 19. A witness reportedly witnessed the theft. A suspect has been arrested.